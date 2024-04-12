Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,341,000 after buying an additional 101,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 639,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

FMC Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 442,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,163. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

