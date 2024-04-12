Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spire by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,254,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spire by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,936,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 126.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

SR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 75,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,948. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.