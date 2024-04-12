Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $114.65. 30,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

