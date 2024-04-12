10,300 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. 9,118,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,948,207. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

