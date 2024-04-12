Wealth Effects LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $19.32 on Friday, hitting $1,488.24. 93,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,601.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,518.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

