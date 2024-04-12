6,850 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,753 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Global-E Online by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 737,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $8,729,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global-E Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Global-E Online Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 144,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

