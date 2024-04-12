Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Holdings Lowered by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,176,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 246,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

