Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $325.34 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.61.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

