Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

