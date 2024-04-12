4,541 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Parsons Stock Up 0.5 %

PSN stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.