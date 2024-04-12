Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 349,788 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 250,834 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,143,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after buying an additional 439,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.