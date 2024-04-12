BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

BWXT stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

