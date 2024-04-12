BitTorrent-New 1-Day Volume Reaches $66.29 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $66.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001177 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000161 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $46,986,974.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

