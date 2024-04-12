Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Rises By 50,140.0%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 50,140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

MFS Special Value Trust stock remained flat at $4.41 during midday trading on Friday. 244,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

MFS Special Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 152.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

