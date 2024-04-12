CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMAXW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. CareMax has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.78.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

