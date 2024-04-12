Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edible Garden Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EDBLW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 7,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

