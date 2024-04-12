Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Edible Garden Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ EDBLW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 7,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Edible Garden
