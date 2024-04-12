Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 18,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NOM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

