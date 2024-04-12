SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a growth of 18,500.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NZUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of -1.10.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.