Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Drops By 98.7%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

Get Guru Favorite Stocks ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Free Report) by 1,094.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.78% of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guru Favorite Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.