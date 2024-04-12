Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,218 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

