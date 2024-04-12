Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

VINP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 5,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,856. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $592.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.07.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

