Cedrus LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $121.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

