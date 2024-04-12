State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $82.00 at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,914. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

