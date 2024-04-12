Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

