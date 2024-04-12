Cedrus LLC Has $337,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cedrus LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

