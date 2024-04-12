Cedrus LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

