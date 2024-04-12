Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,610 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 156,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

