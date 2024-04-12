Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 342 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

