Wealth Effects LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VGT traded down $7.69 on Friday, hitting $516.31. 135,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.