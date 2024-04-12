Wealth Effects LLC Sells 745 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Global Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.35. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

