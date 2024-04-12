GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 943,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,622. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

