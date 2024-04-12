General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

GIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. 618,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.