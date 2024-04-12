Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,207,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.