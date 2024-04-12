Lake Street Capital Trims Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Target Price to $7.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APLD. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 5,042,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,763. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Applied Digital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

