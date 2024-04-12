Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 774,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

