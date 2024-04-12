W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 177,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $8,791,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

