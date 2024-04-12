International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $75.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $85.03. 174,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

