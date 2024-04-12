The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $4.20

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.80 to $4.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Shares of NYSE PL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 243,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,293. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

