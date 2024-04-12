Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.