iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 126,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDR stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

