SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

