Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.