Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $937.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $930.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

