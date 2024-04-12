STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.13 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. STP has a market cap of $135.13 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013162 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,910.14 or 1.00244016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00117317 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07073179 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,274,448.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.