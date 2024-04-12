Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 14.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Ashland Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $105.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

