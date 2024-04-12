Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

Shares of FGPR stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

