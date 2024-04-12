Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
Shares of FGPR stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95.
About Ferrellgas Partners
