Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.13 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

