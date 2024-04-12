Cardinal Capital Management Sells 5,687 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

TMP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,608. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a P/E ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

