W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.60. 85,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,712. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

