Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.79. 1,657,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $399.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

